UP cop suspended for ‘abusing’ BJP leader in viral video

Shahjahanpur : A UP Police Inspector in Shahjahanpur has been suspended after a video that showed him hurling abuses at a BJP leader went viral on the social media.

Superintendent of Police S. Anand said that on Thursday night, Cyber Cell Inspector-in-charge Neeraj Kumar had gone to the residence of BJP leader Virendra Pal Singh Yadav and had an altercation with him.

The Inspector has been suspended pending investigation, being headed by Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Sanjay Kumar.

Yadav, a former district panchayat President, in his complaint alleged that Neeraj Kumar had borrowed Rs 5 lakh money from him three years ago.

In the video which surfaced on social media on Sunday, the Inspector is seen having a heated argument with Yadav and his personal secretary and saying “to hell with the relationship”.

Later in the video, the politician and few other men grab the inspector and close the gate.

ASP Sanjay Kumar said that the police are examining the video.

According to the BJP leader, the cop had borrowed the money from him for treatment of his brother and when he asked for the money, he came to his house and “waved a pistol at him”.

“When he did that, people present there grabbed him and handed him over to SP Sanjay Kumar, who took him away,” he said.

Neeraj Kumar, meanwhile, said that he got a call Thursday night from someone who asked him to come to the politician’s house.

“When I went there, five-six men who were already there and they started abusing me,” he said, adding he never borrowed any money from the BJP leader.