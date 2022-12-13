UP: Criminal escapes from police custody, 4 suspended

Amroha (UP): Four policemen were suspended after a criminal arrested during an encounter escaped from the district hospital during police custody on Tuesday, a senior officer said here.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Langeh said that Dheeraj alias Ajay alias Imran Khan, a resident of Bulandshahr district, was arrested in a joint operation by Rahra police, Special Operation Group (SOG) and Surveillance team late on Monday night. “The police team rescued a girl kidnapped by the accused,” he said.

He said that Dheeraj sustained bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to the hospital under police custody. “A Sub-Inspector (SI) along with two personnel were deployed to maintain a vigil of the arrested accused. On Tuesday morning around 4 am Dheeraj tricked the cops and escaped from the police custody,” he said.

The SP said that in-charge of Rahra police station Ashok Kumar Sharma, SI Anup Kumar, personnel Kapil Kumar and Sushil Kumar have been suspended with immediate effect on charges of committing laxity. “The arrested criminal carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. Several teams have been constituted to nab Dheeraj,” he said.