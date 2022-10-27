UP: Five including two children die after drinking tea

Drinking tea proved dear to five persons, including two children who lost their lives on Thursday. The incident occurred in a village in Uttar Pradesh where 5 persons died after drinking tea allegedly spiked with a chemical.

PTI with reference to Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit reported that Shivanandan (35), his sons Shivang (6) and Divyansh (5), his father-in-law Ravindra Singh (55), and neighbour Sobran (42) fell seriously ill after drinking tea made in his house in Nagla Kanhai village of Uttar Pradesh.

They were rushed to the district hospital where Ravindra, Shivang, and Divyansh were declared brought dead, while Sobran and Shivanandan died later after they were referred to Saifai in a serious condition.

According to preliminary investigation, Shivanandan’s wife Ramamurthy mistook the medicine sprayed in the paddy for tea leaves and put it in the tea which made it toxic.