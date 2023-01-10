UP: Four-year-old boy falls into borewell, rescue ops on

North India

Hapur (UP): A four-year-old boy playing near an open borewell fell into it in the Kotla Sadat area in Hapur on Tuesday afternoon.

Family members and officials reached the spot as soon as the news spread. The boy is deaf and dumb and is unbale to respond.

District magistrate Medha Rupam said a rescue operation has started and attempts are being made to reach the boy.

“We have provided milk and oxygen to the child and night vision cameras have also been installed,” she said.

Local people said that the cover of the borewell was broken because of which the boy fell into it.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the spot and efforts are being made to rescue the child, who is stuck in the 40 feet deep borewell.

