UP: Girl murdered by youth in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP): An 18-year-old girl was killed with a sharp edged weapon in Jigna area of Mirzapur district here in Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said here on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Mishra said that Kavita (18) went missing from her house on Wednesday morning. “A body was recovered on the bank of Ganga river near Mishirpur village late on Thursday evening and it was identified as that of Kavita,” he said.

The SP said that the girl was murdered by slitting her throat. “The victim’s family has lodged a case against a youth Vikas and efforts are being made to nab him,” he said.

Source UNI