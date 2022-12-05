UP govt presents supplementary budget

North India

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the demands for supplementary grant of Rs 33,76,954.67 lakh for the financial year 2022-23 in the house.

Posted by: Sana Sultana
Last Updated: 5 December 2022 - 14:45
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented the supplementary budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the state Assembly.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the demands for supplementary grant of Rs 33,76,954.67 lakh for the financial year 2022-23 in the house.

This includes a Revenue Account of Rs 13,75,684.28 lakh and capital account of Rs 20,01,270.39 lakh.

After presenting the supplementary budget, proceedings of the House were adjourned for the day.

