UP hospital sealed after patient given fruit juice instead of platelets

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): A private hospital in Prayagraj where a dengue patient died after he was allegedly transfused fruit juice instead of blood platelets, has been sealed after a preliminary inquiry by the district administration into the incident revealed lapses on the part of the hospital authorities.

The family of the patient has appealed to the state government to take strict action against those responsible.

The relatives of the 32-year-old patient were allegedly supplied sweet lime juice in a bag marked as ‘plasma’ at the Global Hospital and Trauma Centre in Prayagraj.

The patient’s family alleges his condition deteriorated after transfusion from one of the bags supplied by the hospital.

The patient was shifted to a second private hospital, where he died, the family said, adding that doctors at this second hospital told them the ‘platelet’ bag was fake and actually a mix of chemicals and sweet mosambi juice.

The family of the man has demanded strict action against the hospital staff.

“My 26-year-old sister is a widow. I want the Yogi Adityanath government to take strict action against the hospital for the lapses,” Saurabh Tripathi, a relative of the patient, said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Taking cognisance of the viral video at the hospital where a dengue patient was transfused with sweet lemon juice instead of platelets, on my directive the hospital was sealed and the platelet packets have been sent for testing. If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital.”

The hospital was sealed on the instructions of the chief medical officer and will remain so till the sample is tested, the Additional Chief Medical Officer of Prayagraj said in a statement to the media.

The hospital in question has refuted the allegations, saying the platelets were procured by the relatives of the patient themselves.

The owner of the hospital said that the patient’s platelet level dropped to 17,000, following which his relatives were asked to arrange blood platelets.

“They brought five units of platelets from a government hospital. After transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So, we stopped it,” the hospital owner said in a statement, adding that he also supports an investigation.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, said, “An inquiry is underway and the platelets will also be tested.”