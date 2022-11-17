UP poll aspirant distributes free chicken

Shamli: An aspirant in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh municipal polls has distributed two truckloads of chicken to win over voters.

Mohd Islam, a former municipality chairman, did this even before the polls have been formally announced.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, hundreds of people can be seen rushing towards a truck laden with live chickens. People are seen trying to grab maximum number of chickens before they rush back home.

After the first truck was emptied quickly and many were swarming in, the aspirant made the remaining persons stand in a queue and brought in the second truck.

This time, the birds were distributed in an orderly manner — one per person. Each truck can carry about 800-1,000 birds.

However, Islam denied that he was trying to woo voters and said: “These people had made me the chairman during 2012-17. This is just a humble way to thank them.”

According to police officers, as the election notification has not been announced, this matter does not violate the model code of conduct.

However, Shamli SP Abhishek directed the local police to investigate the matter and act accordingly.

Later, SHO of Kandhla police station Shyamveer Singh said: “Police have taken action against him under section 34 of the Police Act. Under this section, no case is filed and only a challan can be issued against the offender.”