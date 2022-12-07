UP to have integrated court complexes in 10 districts

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to construct integrated court complexes in 10 districts initially, for which Rs 400 crore has been earmarked in the supplementary budget.

The budget was passed by the state legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

According to a government spokesperson, the districts selected to pilot the project, which aims to house all courts of a district under one roof, are Mahoba, Hathras, Chandauli, Shamli, Amethi, Hapur, Auraiyya, Sonbhadra, Sambhal and Chitrakoot.

Highlighting the importance of the project, the chief minister said the timely delivery of justice was essential for good governance and, therefore, the government would construct integrated court complexes in 10 districts.

The spokesperson added that a group of officials from Uttar Pradesh had visited Baroda, Gujarat to study the successful integrated court complex model there.

The chief minister reportedly said the number of courts was increased to ensure the delivery of speedy justice.

“These courts are scattered and functioning from different places. Many of them are housed in rented buildings,” he said, and pointed out and acknowledged that this caused difficulties for both judicial officers and litigants.

There are also problems with security and administrative arrangements. In view of this, integrated court campuses can be very useful. The construction of such court complexes has also been ordered by the Supreme Court.

The spokesman said that public works, home and law and justice departments are working on this project. The integrated buildings will also have spaces for judges’ chambers, meeting halls, parking, canteen and other facilities.

The residential facilities for court officers and other staff will also be built along with the court buildings.