UP: Unidentified woman’s body found in drain

Police is trying to identify the woman. All station house officers have been asked to check if any report of a missing woman was filed in the past few days.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 23 December 2022 - 10:46
Amroha (UP): The body of a woman with her face burnt has been found in a semi-naked state from a drain in Hasanpur region of the district.

Some passers-by saw the body and informed police.

Amroha superintendent of police, Aditya Langeh, said, “Police is trying to identify the woman. All station house officers have been asked to check if any report of a missing woman was filed in the past few days. A case has been registered against unidentified assailants under relevant sections of the IPC.”

He said that the body has been sent to district hospital for autopsy.

