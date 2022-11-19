UP: Woman’s body found inside a suitcase

Mathura: Police on Friday found a body of a woman inside a suitcase, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman’s body stuffed in the bag was thrown away near Yamuna Expressway within limits of Raya police station.

Circle Officer (CO) Mahavan, Alok Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying, “The body of a 25-year-old girl was found in a suitcase thrown away in a secluded area. Prima facie, it looks like the girl was killed elsewhere and disposed of here to hide facts of the murder”.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the identity of the woman.