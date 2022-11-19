North India

UP: Woman’s body found inside a suitcase

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 19 November 2022 - 15:34
0 186 Less than a minute
UP: Woman’s body found inside a suitcase
Woman’s body found inside a suitcase

Mathura: Police on Friday found a body of a woman inside a suitcase, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The woman’s body stuffed in the bag was thrown away near Yamuna Expressway within limits of Raya police station.

Circle Officer (CO) Mahavan, Alok Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying, “The body of a 25-year-old girl was found in a suitcase thrown away in a secluded area. Prima facie, it looks like the girl was killed elsewhere and disposed of here to hide facts of the murder”.

Related Articles

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the identity of the woman.

Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 19 November 2022 - 15:34
0 186 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button