North India

UP youth ends life over failed love affair

Inspector (Colonelganj) Ram Mohan Rai said that police have recovered a suicide note from the spot. "Initial investigations revealed a failed love affair drove the youth to end his life".

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 10 October 2022 - 10:00
0 178 Less than a minute
UP youth ends life over failed love affair
UP youth ends life over failed love affair

Fatehpur (UP): A youth shot himself dead over a failed love affair in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said.

The 23-year-old man left behind a suicide note that indicated towards a failed love affair.

Inspector (Colonelganj) Ram Mohan Rai said that police have recovered a suicide note from the spot. “Initial investigations revealed a failed love affair drove the youth to end his life”.

The police have informed the family members and the weapon used in the incident has also been recovered.

Related Articles

The body is being sent for post-mortem.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 10 October 2022 - 10:00
0 178 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button