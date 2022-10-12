Uttarakhand govt gives ultimatum to madrasas

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has ordered the madrasas in the state to get themselves registered with the state education department within a month or else they will face closure.

Government claims that there are around 400 unregistered madrasas in the state.

PTI has quoted Uttarakhand Social Welfare and Minority Welfare Minister Chandan Ram Dass as saying, “Madrasas have been served an ultimatum to register with the state education department within a month. If they fail to meet the deadline, steps will be taken to shut them”.

The move is being taken in the wake of allegations that the grants given to the madrasas were not being appropriately utilised.

State Waqf board chairman Shadab Shams informed that he spoke with the chief minister regarding the issue and assured that a committee will soon be set up to survey the madrasas.

While making a strong pitch for providing modern education in madrasas, the newly appointed state Waqf board chairman said CCTV cameras will also be installed in madrasas to ensure transparency in their activities.

103 madrasas are operated under Uttarakhand Waqf Board.