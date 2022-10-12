North India

Uttarakhand govt gives ultimatum to madrasas

103 madrasas are operated under Uttarakhand Waqf Board.

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 12 October 2022 - 20:53
0 189 1 minute read
Uttarakhand govt gives ultimatum to madrasas
Government claims that there are around 400 unregistered madrasas in the state.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has ordered the madrasas in the state to get themselves registered with the state education department within a month or else they will face closure.

Government claims that there are around 400 unregistered madrasas in the state.

PTI has quoted Uttarakhand Social Welfare and Minority Welfare Minister Chandan Ram Dass as saying, “Madrasas have been served an ultimatum to register with the state education department within a month. If they fail to meet the deadline, steps will be taken to shut them”.

The move is being taken in the wake of allegations that the grants given to the madrasas were not being appropriately utilised.

Related Articles

State Waqf board chairman Shadab Shams informed that he spoke with the chief minister regarding the issue and assured that a committee will soon be set up to survey the madrasas.

While making a strong pitch for providing modern education in madrasas, the newly appointed state Waqf board chairman said CCTV cameras will also be installed in madrasas to ensure transparency in their activities.

103 madrasas are operated under Uttarakhand Waqf Board.

Tags
Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 12 October 2022 - 20:53
0 189 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button