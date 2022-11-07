North India

Video goes viral of Raj man having a cardiac arrest while reading newspaper

The victim, 61-year-old Dilip Kumar Madani, a resident of Pachpadra, is a garment businessman. On November 4, he came to Barmer from Surat for a social program.

Posted by: Sana Sultana
Last Updated: 7 November 2022 - 12:19
Jaipur: A video has gone viral showing a man in Rajasthan having a cardiac arrest while reading a newspaper. He was declared brought dead at a hospital later.

The victim, 61-year-old Dilip Kumar Madani, a resident of Pachpadra, is a garment businessman. On November 4, he came to Barmer from Surat for a social program.

On November 5, he had a toothache and visited a clinic in Nayapura mohalla of Balotra at around 10 a.m.

Sitting in the waiting room outside, he was reading the newspaper. Then suddenly his health deteriorated and he fell down.

Hearing the sound of the man falling, the girl sitting at the reception is seen helping him. The doctor and two to three others also came to his aid after which he was sent to the Nahata Hospital in Balotra where he was declared brought dead.

In a statement, the victim’s brother, Mahendra Madani, said that Dilip was perfectly healthy.

Without a post-mortem of the body, the cremation took place on November 5.

Posted by: Sana Sultana
Last Updated: 7 November 2022 - 12:19
