Video of people feasting on chinkara meat triggers outrage in Jodhpur

Jaipur: A purported video has gone viral on social media which shows a carcass of a chinkara (Indian gazelle) hanging from a tree in Jodhpur district with around 10-12 people cooking and consuming its meat. The video has left the entire Bishnoi community enraged, sparking protests across Rajasthan.

As per officials, there were over 10 hunters who first killed the chinkara and then cut it into pieces by hanging it upside down from a tree. They then cooked the meat and consumed it. The group even filmed the entire act and shared it on social media. The clip is believed to be from a farm at Pannesingh Nagar in Luni.

The video has enraged the Bishnoi community, which is known for protecting and preserving flora and fauna in the Thar Desert region for long.

The Bishnoi Tiger Force has now submitted a memorandum along with ‘evidence’ to Commissioner of Police Ravidutt Gaur, and Chief Conservator of Forests, S.V. Murthy, demanding the arrest of all the people seen in the video under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

The community members informed the authorities that poachers are regularly hunting chinkara in and around the border areas of Jodhpur, Barmer and Pali districts.

The chief of Bishnoi Tiger Force, Ram Pal Bhawad, said, “We also demanded the formation of flying squads for regular patrolling of the region. We have been assured that stern action will be taken against the culprits within two days. If nothing happens, we will hold a symbolic demonstration at the district collectorate on Thursday.

Wildlife activists said that many poachers set up their base on the Jodhpur-Barmer border and engage in hunting chinkaras which they sell to groups such as these and even to hotels.