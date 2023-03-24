Viral fever cases on the rise

Hamirpur/Una (Himachal Pradesh): Viral fever is spreading in the districts of Hamirpur and Una in Himachal Pradesh. Doctors have attributed this to the significant drop in temperature during the day and night in the state.



A spokesman of the health department said that children are coming to the hospital with complaints of fever, vomiting, cough, sore throat, joint pain, headache and body stiffness.



Spokesman further informed that about 50 patients are being referred to the regional hospital of Una every day. Dr Ramesh Sharma, senior medical superintendent of the hospital, said that the cases of viral fever have increased in the last few days due to the change in weather.



People should wear warm clothes in the morning and evening hours and keep children warm. In Dr. Radhakrishnan Hospital in Hamirpur, people can be seen standing in queues or sitting on the floor in the OPD with complaints of fever, vomiting and diarrhea (dysentery).

