Voting begins for Mokama, Gopalganj by election in Bihar

Patna: Polling for the by elections in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies began at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday amid tight security arrangements where nearly 11 pc of the electorates have exercised their franchise so far.

According to the State election Office sources, nearly 11pc of the electorates exercised their franchise during the first two hours of the polling in both of the constituencies where it would conclude at 18 hours.

A long queue of voters was seen at the polling booths in both of the constituencies.

Meanwhile an employee Sanjay Kumar deputed at polling booth number 46 in Pandarak block of Mokama Assembly Constituency died of cardiac arrest while on way to report on his duty at the polling booth.

In Gopalganj Assembly Constituency the contest is mainly between BJP candidate Kusum Devi and RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta. Abdul Salam of AIMIM, Indira Yadav wife of former MP Sadhu Yadav who is brother of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi have also thrown their hats in the electoral battle in Gopalganj.

In Mokama RJD candidate Neelam Devi, wife of former MLA and heavyweight leader Anant Singh is

facing BJP candidate Sonam Devi.

Altogether six candidates including 4 male and two female were in the fray from Mokama Assembly Constituency.

The election in Gopalganj was being held following the death of BJP MLA Subhash Singh whereas Mokama Assembly Constituency was undergoing by elections following the disqualification of Anant Singh due to his conviction in a case.