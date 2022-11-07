W.Bengal: No voluntary resignations of ‘ineligible’ teachers so far

Kolkata: As the deadline set by Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay for candidates illegally getting teachers’ jobs in the state-run schools in West Bengal to resign voluntarily ends on Monday, not a single resignation letter has reached West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office so far.

State education department sources said that till the closing time of the commission’s office on Friday, November 4, no resignation by post or email were received by the commission’s office. Since Saturday and Sunday in between were holidays, the deadline is supposed to end by Monday. It is learnt that after the deadline expires, the commission’s counsel will update the bench of Justice Gangopadhyay in the matter in the next hearing.

In September, while hearing in the matter Justice Gangopadhyay issued an appeal towards those illegally appointed to voluntarily send their resignation letter to the WBSSC office by November 7 and those posts would be considered as vacant and accordingly the commission should inform the people about these vacant posts in the form of a notification uploaded on its server.

Justice Gangopadhyay said that no proceedings will be ordered or initiated against those who would voluntarily resign. However, he said that those not resigning voluntarily might attract consequences from the court, including recommendation of barring them from all future government services for a certain period of time.

Already, the former state education minister Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool Congress legislator and the former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharya, former president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay and several other top officials of WBSSC are serving judicial custody because of their alleged involvement in the teachers’ recruitment scam.

Last week, Justice Gangopadhyay’s comment in the court created ripples in the circle as he said that at times, he wonders whether the real masterminds behind the teacher recruitment scam will be nabbed during his lifetime.