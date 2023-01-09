Watch: Rare vulture captured in Eidgah graveyard of Kanpur’s Colonelganj

North India

Rare vulture captured in Eidgah graveyard of Kanpur's Colonelganj
Kanpur: Locals captured a rare white vulture in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Sunday. The rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture was captured in Eidgah graveyard of Kanpur’s Colonelganj. The vulture had been in the area for almost a week. 

Soon after catching the bird after a struggle of about one week, locals alerted the forest department and handed over the vulture to them.  

ANI shared the video showing locals holding the rare bird who was carelessly spreading its wings of about five feet.

The Himalayan Griffon vulture is a near extinct bird found mostly in the Himalayas of the Tibetan plateau.

