‘We are indebted to tribal society’, PM declares Mangarh Dham as national monument

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan’s Banswara district as the National Monument, a government statement said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister was at Mangarh Dham, also known as the martyrdom site of about 1,500 tribals, and paid rich tributes at the memorial. The tribals were massacred by the British Army in 1913. At the event, Modi shared the dais with the chief ministers from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Modi said that before the freedom struggle of 1857, the tribal society had sounded the bugle for Independence. “We are indebted to the contributions of tribal society. It is the tribal society that saves the character of India.”

The Prime Minister said that it was everyone’s desire to make Mangarh Dham grand. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra should discuss among themselves and prepare a detailed plan and prepare a roadmap for the development of Mangarh Dham. Together, the four states and the Government of India will take it to new heights, he said.

Praising the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the programme, he said, “As CM we worked together. Ashok Gehlot was the senior most in our tribe. Ashok Gehlot is the senior most CM among those who are still sitting on the stage.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the history of Mangarh Dham has been written in golden letters. “We have appealed to the PM to make it a national monument. The tribal society was second to none in fighting the war of Independence.

Gehlot said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets respect in the world because of Mahatma Gandhi. “Our appeal is to declare Mangarh as a national monument”.

CM Gehlot said that if Chiranjeevi Yojana of Rajasthan is examined, then it can be implemented in the whole country. Gehlot demanded to connect Banswara by rail. “It will be good if we connect Banswara with the rail project,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the sacrifices of the tribals were forgotten, but the Modi government has launched a campaign to salute them. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that no one can forget the dark day of November 17, 1913.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to bring tribals into the mainstream of development. Officials said, “This programme is going to be limited to 99 Assembly seats (tribal majority) of these three states. Mangarh is a place where the borders of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan meet. The tribals of these states have great reverence here.”