Wedding called off after bride objects to “cheap” dress sent by groom’s family

In a bizarre incident, a bride  cancelled her wedding after the groom’s family sent her a lehenga costing Rs 10,000, calling it cheap.

The bride was from Haldwani in Uttarakhand while her fiance belongs to Almora.


The girl cancelled the wedding just days before the wedding,  because the groom’s father had sent her a lehenga which was priced at Rs 10,000.


She didn’t like the dress because of the low price and poor quality.

Engaged in June this year, the wedding was scheduled on November 5. 

