Will implement Udaipur declarations if elected Cong Prez: Kharge

Bhopal: Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that after becoming the Congress national president, his prime responsibility would be to implement declarations made during the party’s meeting held in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Kharge, who is one of the candidates for the Congress president, was in Bhopal to seek support for his candidature.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Bhopal, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said that all the declarations made during the Udaipur conclave were finalised after long discussions and they are the need of the hour.

He said that all decisions would be taken by the collective leadership of the Congress.

Kharge added that he was selected as a candidate for the Congress presidential poll by the collective leadership of the party.

“There are different committees which are assigned a specific role to play, and all those decisions are taken in a collective way,” he said.

Kharge slammed the BJP, saying that all institutions have been destroyed in the last few years and the democratic process of the country has been jeopardised.

“I am contesting elections after it was decided that no one from the Gandhi family is ready to run for the party president’s post,” Kharge added.

The veteran leader, who was accompanied by senior party leaders Pramod Tiwari and Gaurav Ballabh, made it clear that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be the prominent leaders in the Congress.

“Congress has won six states under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, but the BJP’s horse trading policy and undemocratic policy wrested power from us in several states, including Madhya Pradesh and the fresh example in Maharashtra,” Kharge said.