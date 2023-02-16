North India

Woman delivers baby in train at Varanasi junction

The 38-year-old female passenger travelling at berth no 71 of Sleeper Coach (S-3) started having severe labour pain on Wednesday.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 February 2023 - 10:45
0 176 Less than a minute
Woman delivers baby in train at Varanasi junction
Woman delivers baby in train at Varanasi junction

Varanasi (UP): A woman travelling on board Farakka Express gave birth to a child in the coach at Varanasi junction.

The 38-year-old female passenger travelling at berth no 71 of Sleeper Coach (S-3) started having severe labour pain on Wednesday.

She reported her problem to the railway authorities requesting for help through her mobile.

A medical team of the Divisional Hospital of North Eastern Railway reached at Varanasi Junction before the arrival of the train. The team vacated the cabin, covered it with curtains and provided safe delivery to the woman with necessary medical facilities and also provided necessary medicines to her.

Related Articles

Both mother and child are completely healthy.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 February 2023 - 10:45
0 176 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button