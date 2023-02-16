Woman delivers baby in train at Varanasi junction

Varanasi (UP): A woman travelling on board Farakka Express gave birth to a child in the coach at Varanasi junction.

The 38-year-old female passenger travelling at berth no 71 of Sleeper Coach (S-3) started having severe labour pain on Wednesday.

She reported her problem to the railway authorities requesting for help through her mobile.

A medical team of the Divisional Hospital of North Eastern Railway reached at Varanasi Junction before the arrival of the train. The team vacated the cabin, covered it with curtains and provided safe delivery to the woman with necessary medical facilities and also provided necessary medicines to her.

Both mother and child are completely healthy.