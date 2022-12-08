Woman’s Hindu and Muslim sons come to blows over her last rites

Patna: Two brothers came to blows over the last rites of their mother who died on Tuesday.

Woman’s one son follows Islam while other follows Hinduism. While the Muslim son wanted burial the Hindu kept insisting on cremating her mortal remains.

Rekha Khatoon was initially married to a Muslim man. His son from her first husband followed Islam. After the death of her first husband some 45 years ago, she married a Hindu. Her second husband’s son is also a Hindu.

Both her sons Mohd Mohfil and Babloo stayed with her and there was never any trouble over religion in the family as they happily lived under the same roof.

However, when she died on Tuesday, the brothers came to blows over her last rites. Police intervened and asked to perform her last rites on the basis of her identity as in government identity proof. Thus, the woman was finally cremated.