Yatra is crusade against hatred, violence and fear: Rahul

Bodarli (MP): In a veiled attack against the Narendra Modi dispensation, erstwhile Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Wednesday that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is nothing short of a campaign against the hostility, violence and trepidation being spread in the country.

“The peasantry, labourers and youth are distraught owing to the prevalent negative atmosphere. When our Yatra commenced from Kanyakumari, opponents scoffed at the idea and said that such a journey simply cannot be undertaken on foot but we have reached Madhya Pradesh and intend to walk 370 km in this state. Nobody can prevent us from eventually unfurling the Tricolour in Srinagar,” he said after the Yatra crossed the Maharashtra border and entered Burhanpur district.

Mr Gandhi was welcomed onstage by the party’s state head and former chief minister Kamal Nath besides other leaders. The National Flag was ceremoniously handed over.