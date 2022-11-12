Yogi to be star campaigner for BJP in Gujarat Assembly Elections

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to use the magic of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to win Gujarat elections.

With the growing mass appeal of the Chief Minister, as it was evident during his election campaign in Himachal Pradesh, the top brass of BJP have included him in the list of star campaigners for Gujarat assembly elections as well.

The list of BJP’s star campaigners includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party’s national president JP Nadda, in addition to union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhojpuri film star and MP Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Ravi Kishan, Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.

Voting for the 182 assembly seats of Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5 while results will be declared on December 8, along with the results of the recently concluded Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Notably, Gujarat has a sizeable population of migrant workers from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The number of people from Maharashtra and Odisha staying in Gujarat is also good.

According to the data available from different sources, about 42 lakh people from other states are residing in Gujarat. Outsiders constitute about 50 percent of the population of Ahmedabad and Surat, two cities with the highest number of assembly seats.

For example, about 32.2 percent of the population of Surat and around 12.4 per cent of Ahmedabad’s population is from outside.

Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Vadodara also have a sizeable population from other states while the number of people from Uttar Pradesh residing in these cities is the highest.