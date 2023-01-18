North India

Youth detained for romancing on two-wheeler in Lucknow

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 January 2023 - 14:27
Lucknow: A 23-year-old youth has been detained for public display of affection on a two-wheeler in Hazratganj area in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The youth has been identified as Vicky and the girl with him is a minor.

A video of the young couple indulging in PDA on the two-wheeler had gone viral on the social media.

The Hazratganj police said that a case under Section 294, 279 had been registered in the matter.

The police spokesman said that the scooty has been seized.

“We are taking necessary action in the matter,” the spokesman said.

