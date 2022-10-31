12 family members of BJP MP killed in Gujarat bridge collapse

Gujarat: Among the 132 people who lost their lives in the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat on Sunday evening were twelve family members of Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya BJP MP from Rajkot. They include 5 children.

India Today TV quoted Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya as saying, “I have lost 12 members of my family, including five children, in the mishap. I lost family members who were from my sister’s family.”

The century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu River in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed killing 132 people mostly women and children.

60 bodies were recovered so far. More bodies are of children, women & elderly and the rest have been rescued.