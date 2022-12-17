Pan India

12-year-old boy dies due to heart attack

In a tragic incident a 12-year-old boy died from a heart attack in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh.

Manish Jatav was a student of fourth-grade. The incident occurred on Thursday at around 2:00 p.m. when the boy was returning to home from his school. The boy reportedly ate lunch during the lunch time at school and collapsed in the bus while riding home on Etawah Road.

The boy was rushed to the closest hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Dr. Anil Goyal, the district hospital’s surgeon pointed out that a study found an increase in similar incidents following COVID-19.

