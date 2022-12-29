Pan India

3,15,962 posts lying vacant in Railways, reveals RTI query

According to the information provided to Gaur by the Ministry, 3,12,944 posts were vacant in Group C of the Railways till November 1 (Provisional).

Posted by: Muttabi Ali KhanLast Updated: 29 December 2022 - 20:54
0 180 Less than a minute
3,15,962 posts lying vacant in Railways, reveals RTI query
3,15,962 posts lying vacant in Railways, reveals RTI query

Bhopal: At present, 3,15,962 posts are vacant in the Railways, which has been revealed under the Right To Information.

RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaur of Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh sought information about the vacant posts, by submitting an application in the Ministry of Railways.

According to the information provided to Gaur by the Ministry, 3,12,944 posts were vacant in Group C of the Railways till November 1 (Provisional).

Similarly, in another reply received on December 27, the Ministry apprised that 2,092 posts of Group A, 926 of Group B were vacant as of September 15, 2022.

Related Articles

The country has been struggling with an increase in unemployment, which makes the fact of lakhs of government jobs in the Railways lying vacant, quite surprising.

Tags
Posted by: Muttabi Ali KhanLast Updated: 29 December 2022 - 20:54
0 180 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button