After buffaloes, Vande Bharat Express collides with cow

Vande Bharat Express was recently flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The semi-high-speed train hit a cow in between Kanjari and Anand stations in Gujarat.

A day after the newly launched semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express collided with buffaloes, it hit a cow on Friday resulting in minor damage to the train’s nose panel.

On Thursday, the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express had hit four buffaloes and its nose cone had to be replaced.

A day after, the semi-high-speed train hit a cow in between Kanjari and Anand stations in Gujarat.

