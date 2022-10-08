After buffaloes, Vande Bharat Express collides with cow

A day after the newly launched semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express collided with buffaloes, it hit a cow on Friday resulting in minor damage to the train’s nose panel.

Vande Bharat Express was recently flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Thursday, the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express had hit four buffaloes and its nose cone had to be replaced.

A day after, the semi-high-speed train hit a cow in between Kanjari and Anand stations in Gujarat.