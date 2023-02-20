Akbar, Aurangzeb are not India’s real super heroes: Ramdev

Baba Ramdev said on Sunday that Mughal emperors like Akbar or Aurangzeb are not the real India super heroes. He claimed that Kings like Shivaji Maharaj are the real heroes for today’s generation.



The yoga guru told this while addressing a state government function on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shivaji, a Maratha emperor. He called for change in education curriculum in the country and expressed the need to accommodate ‘Indian valiant fighters’ instead of Mughal rulers alone.



He is quoted to have said, “Mostly in state boards or NCERT books, we have been taught wrong history. Mughals have been glorified. This has to be changed. Akbar, Babur or Aurangzeb are not our heroes. Our super-heroes are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rana Pratap, Chandrashekhar (Azad), Bhagat Singh and those who sacrificed their lives for nation”.