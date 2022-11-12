All India bank strike on this date

Hyderabad: To oppose the unlawful and unfair actions of the bank managements, and to protest against these attacks, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has given the call for a one-day nation-wide strike next Saturday i.e. Nov 19, 2022.

AIBEA General Secretary Ch Venkatachalam told UNI today that on response to the strike Notice, Indian Banks Association (IBA) held a meeting with the AIBEA and concerned bank managements on November 5 at Mumbai.

We explained the attacks and demanded correction but bank managements justified their position, he said.

Thereafter, on November 10, Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) Remis Tiru called for a conciliation meeting at Delhi. Unfortunately, the bank managements did not attend this meeting. Only IBA was present. Hence the issue could not be discussed or resolved.

Mr Venkatachalam said as per the advice of CLC, IBA has agreed to hold one more round of meeting on November 16.

If the managements attend the meeting and agree to resolve the issues amicably, the AIBEA may reconsider the strike call.