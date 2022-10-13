All India Muslim Personal Law Board welcomes Justice Dhulia’s approach in Hijab case

New Delhi: Reacting to the split verdict of the two-member bench of the Supreme Court regarding the use of hijab by girls in schools, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board General Secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that Justice Dhulia’s approach in the Hijab Case is in line with the Indian Constitution and the ideals of individual freedom while it is missing from Justice Hemant Gupta’s judgment. The Board also appealed to the Government of Karnataka to withdraw its Government Order.

Justice Dhulia's approach in the Hijab Case is in line with the Indian Constitution and the ideals of individual freedom.



We appeal to the Government of Karnataka to withdraw its Government Order: All India Muslim Personal Law Board#Hijab #HijabVerdict pic.twitter.com/d2bRMxKoVd — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) October 13, 2022

Welcoming Justice Dhulia’s verdict, the Muslim body in a press release observed that Justice Dhulia has focused on promoting girls’ education and removing barriers to their education. Requesting the government of Karnataka to withdraw its Government Order on hijab, the Board said that if the government of Karnataka withdraws the order in question, the whole controversy will automatically come to rest.

The release further stated that given the already inadequate attention received by the women’s education in India, particularly among the Muslim community, the government should not support any measure that creates obstacles in women’s education.

It urged the government to support the harmless practice of hijab abstaining from which puts these girls in an uncomfortable situation.

The Board assured that it will continue to play its part in the fight of these young girls to carry on with hijab with full strength and willingness.

Supreme Court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, in the split verdict on Karnataka hijab ban, on Thursday said by asking girls to take off their hijab before they enter school gates is an invasion of privacy, attack on dignity, and denial of secular education.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Dhulia. While Justice Gupta dismissed the appeals challenging the Karnataka High Court judgment, Justice Dhulia set aside the high court judgment and quashed the Karnataka government order dated February 5.