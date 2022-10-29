Another Vande Bharat-cattle collision

Mumbai: A Vande Bharat Express train hit a bull in Mumbai. This is the third incident in several weeks. The train was heading towards Gandhinagar in Gujarat from Mumbai-Central on Saturday.

Third cattle collision for the Gandhinagar – Mumbai semi fast train Vande Bharat Express within one month!



Suffers buffalo hit at Atul railway station, Valsad.



On Oct 7, it collided with a cow near Anand.



On Oct 6, it hit a herd of buffaloes in Ahmedabad.@ahmedabadmirror pic.twitter.com/JDnpQT3HjQ — Brendan Dabhi (@BrendanMIRROR) October 29, 2022

Nose of the semi-high speed train suffered damage in the accident. It is expected to be repaired by the evening.

Hindustan Times quoted Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railways as saying, “A cattle run-over incident occurred with passing Vande Bharat train near Atul in Mumbai Central division, wherein one bull was hit. The train was on its journey from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar.”

The incident occurred at about 8:17 am on Saturday. The train was halted for about 15 minutes.

Additional nose cover of the engine would be fixed in the evening when the train returns to Mumbai.

Earlier this month, a Vande Bharat Express train running on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route had seen cattle collision incidents for two consecutive days.

The fifth Vande Bharat train is set to be flagged off by PM Modi in November, which will connect the Chennai-Mysuru-Bengaluru route.