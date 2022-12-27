Pan India

Anurag Thakur accuses Rahul of ‘insulting’ Indian Army

He also accused the Congress of speaking the language of China and raised questions about the part's ideology.

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark on the recent India-China faceoff, saying that such people insult the Army by questioning it.

“Rahul Gandhi should worry about his party. Our Army under the strong leadership of PM Modi carried out surgical strike, and Balakot air strike and gave a befitting reply in Doklam. People like Rahul Gandhi question the Army and insult them,” said Mr Thakur.

Notably, on Sunday, in a YouTube video on Rahul Gandhi’s channel, while interacting with Armed Forces’ veterans during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress MP said, “China and Pakistan have come together, if there will be any war then it will happen with both, so there will be a major loss for the country. India is now extremely vulnerable. I don’t just have respect for you (Army) but also love and affection for you. You defend this nation. This nation would not exist without you.”

