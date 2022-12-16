Anurag Thakur, Lekhi slam Bilawal Bhutto for remarks against PM Modi 

New Delhi: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur hit back at Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, describing his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘nefarious’ and ‘shameful’.

“On this day in 1971, India defeated Pakistan’s army and after that crushing defeat at that time his maternal grandfather wept bitterly. It seems that Bilawal Bhutto is probably still in his pain,” he retorted.

Speaking to IANS, Anurag Thakur said that Pakistan has always used its soil to breed, protect and promote terrorists. Pakistan has always been trying to promote terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and different parts of the country.

He further said that the Modi government has consistently taken strong action against terrorism. America had killed Osama bin Laden by entering Pakistan, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India also entered Pakistan and carried out surgical strikes against terrorists.

“The world is aware of Pakistan’s antics and plans. It is left with nowhere to hide its face and hence is making such statement to divert the attention of the world,” Thakur said.

Giving advice to Pakistan, Thakur stated, “Such a statement does not suit the Foreign Minister of Pakistan and such a statement is not going to divert anyone’s attention. The world has seen the real face of Pakistan, so it would be better that instead of giving such statements, Pakistan should not patronise terrorism and take strict action against terrorists.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi also countered Bilawal Bhutto’s remarks against Modi.

“The whole world knows about Pakistan’s record as far as terrorism is concerned. It would have been better for Pakistan’s half-educated foreign minister to get all the information about his country, how many times Pakistan has been in the FATF list and also find out in how many terrorist incidents Pakistan was involved,” she said.

She said that while the world has completely isolated Pakistan, India’s influence and role under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing across the globe.

Earlier on Thursday while reacting to India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s allegations about Islamabad’s role in terrorism, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.