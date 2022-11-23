Assam Chief Minister likens Rahul Gandhi to Saddam Hussain

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sharma has claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi looks like Iraq’s former dictator Saddam Hussain. It would have been better if Rahul would have put an attire like Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi or Nehru, he said.

Senior Congress leader Manish Tiwari hit back and said Chief Minister Assam is indulging in cheap trolling. Rahul Gandhi’s beard has grown during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Addressing a public meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, the Chief Minister of Assam said that I have seen that Rahul Gandhi’s “look” has changed. I had said in a TV interview a few days ago that there is nothing wrong with his new look, but if you had to change your attire, at least choose an attire like Sardar Patel or Jawaharlal Nehru.

Would have been better if you looked like Gandhi but why is your face like Saddam Hussain? Sharma said this is because the Congress culture is not close to the Indian people. It’s culture is close to those who have never understood India.

He further claimed that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi did not visit states like Himachal Pradesh where assembly elections were held recently. He is focusing on states where elections are not taking place because he knows that wherever he goes, his party loses.

Sharma said ‘Save Narmada Andolan activist Medhapatkar’ appeared with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. She is the woman who conspired to deprive Gujarat of water.

If she would have succeeded, the Narmada river water would have never reached the Kutch area. Rahul Gandhi is visiting India with people who never wanted the development of Gujarat.