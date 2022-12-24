Bajrang Dal activists disrupt Friday Namaz in Gurugram

Gurugram: Bajrang Dal members disrupted a Friday namaz being held in the open in sector 69 of Gurugram and shouted slogans forcing a group of 100 people offering prayers to leave the venue.

More than 100 people were offering namaz at a site on the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land in sector 69. The district administration designated six open sites for offering namaz In 2021.

Around 15 Bajrang Dal members led by its district security chief Amit Hindu disrupted the Muslim prayer forcing members of Muslim community to leave the place.

After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and brought situation under control.

Umesh Kumar, SHO of Badshahpur police station confirmed that the site was one of the six sites designated by the district administration last year for offering Namaz by the Muslim community.