Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud calls CAA India’s internal matter

New Delhi: The Citizenship Amendment Act is India’s internal matter and now that cases have been filed in the Supreme Court against the proposed law it has also become India’s legal matter too, said Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday at a news conference organised by the Press Club of India.

Mahmud reiterated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s comments that those who follow Hinduism in Bangladesh should not be regarded as a minority community as they belong to the mainstream of the country. He said that everybody has equal rights as per Bangladeshi Constitution. He condemned the fanatical groups both in India and Bangladesh who try to ignite fanaticism and try to destabilise the harmony across religious groups.

The Bangladesh Information Minister claimed that Hindus in Bangladesh are in a good position and enjoy government’s support.

According to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), citizenship will be provided to refugees from six non-Muslim religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, on the condition that they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014.

Indian Muslims are opposed to the contentious Act as it promotes religion-based discrimination and violates Article 14 of the Constitution, which deals with equality before the law. Over 200 petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court against the controversial Act.