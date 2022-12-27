Pan India

Be Cautious: Fraudsters new vaccination scam to cheat people

You may receive a call/ message asking whether you have taken vaccination. The caller will ask you to press one if you have taken the vaccination  or press two if you have not taken the vaccination. 

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 27 December 2022 - 17:51
Hyderabad: Here is an alert. Fraudsters are adopting new methods to cheat the gullible people.

 If you oblige the caller and press any one number, your phone will be hacked and your money in the bank account will be looted. Be alert. Don’t press any number as asked by the caller. Just ignore the call and disconnect, or delete such message.

This is a new method being adopted by cheats to deprive you of your hard earned money!

