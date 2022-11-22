Big relief for international travelers entering India

In a major relief to the international travelers entering India, India has also done away with the mandatory rule of filling up the self-declaration form called Suvidha for COVID-19 related screening of passengers. They will no longer be required to submit negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report either.

According to the revised guidelines for international arrivals issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the relaxations come into effect from November 22 midnight.

Civil Aviation ministry stated that the Indian Government has decided to lift off the mandate to fill up Air Suvidha form for all international passengers in the light of sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India.

Air Suvidha was a mandatory Self Declaration to declare current health status of all international passengers entering the country via flights. This form had been made mandatory and they had to fill it before boarding.