BJP-Cong slugfest continues on Rahul’s London statement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are at loggerheads over Rahul Gandhi’s statements in London on various platforms with the BJP alleging that the Congress leader tried to get intervention from the West.

The Congress, however, has countered this and said that the BJP is twisting the facts.

Now, the Congress is saying that the BJP is rattled since he attacked the RSS. “It is built along the lines of the Muslim Brotherhood and the idea is to use the democratic contest to come to power and then subvert the democratic contest afterwards. And it shocked me at how successful they have been at capturing the different institutions of our country — the press, the judiciary, Parliament, Election Commission — all the institutions are under pressure, under threat and controlled in one way or the other,” Rahul Gandhi had said.

While the Congress is countering the BJP, by highlighting that Rahul Gandhi said, “Look, first of all, this is our problem, it is an internal problem and it is an Indian problem and the solution is going to come from inside, it is not going to come from outside. However, the scale of Indian democracy means that democracy in India is a global public good, it impacts way further than our boundaries.”

The Congress said that he kept Indian democracy above all when he said, “If Indian democracy collapses in my view, democracy on the planet suffers a very serious, possibly a fatal blow. So, it is important for you too. It is not just important for us. We will deal with our problem, but you must be aware that this problem is going to play out at a global scale, it is not just going to play out in India and what you do about it …is of course up to you, but you must be aware that in what is happening in India, the idea of a democratic model is being attacked and threatened.”

The Congress even challenged to debate all the issues raised — whether it is weakening democracy, unemployment or high prices and all that he has spoken on China.

Congress Supriya Shrinate said, “So, where is the problem? Is this jealousy, is that complex what are you embroiled in? You should be happy that here is an Indian Parliamentarian, who has been asked to deliver a lecture in a country that ruled us for 200 years. We look them in the eyes and say that we will decide what the future of democracies in the world will be.”

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Rahul Gandhi over his statement in which he asked for America and Europe’s interference to restore democracy in India.

During his recent visit to London, Rahul Gandhi said at an event that the “US and Europe are not doing enough to restore democracy in India” as they are “getting trade and money” from the country.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, he said, “What happens to you when you visit abroad? All dignity, all decency, democratic shame, you forget everything. Now, when the people of the country neither listen to you nor understand you, you go abroad and lament that India’s democracy is in danger.”