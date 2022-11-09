BJP govt in Goa implementing Cong manifesto: Alemao

Panaji: The Congress on Wednesday said that the BJP government in Goa was implementing its manifesto, by announcing recruitment through Staff Selection Commission, which it said was a welcome step.

Leader of Opposition, Yuri Alemao on Wednesday demanded the government to issue the notification immediately for the recruitment process under the Staff Selection Commission as announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Sawant on Tuesday had said that henceforth 100 per cent recruitment will take place through the Staff Selection Commission.

“MLAs and Ministers can’t give jobs. It was a wrong concept in Goa. As of now, candidates used to go to MLAs’ homes (to seek government jobs), but henceforth those who want a job should apply directly to the Staff Selection Commission,” Sawant had said.

Reacting to his statement, Yuri Alemao said that it was a welcome step to implement one of the promises from the Congress election manifesto.

According to him, the Congress had promised to provide government jobs through the Staff Selection Commission, which now the BJP government wants to implement.

“Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is absolutely right. BJP Ministers, MLA’s and office-bearers never gave jobs to the deserving youth, they sold jobs. The recruitment scam was patronised by the Chief Minister himself,” Alemao said.

The Congress during the Assembly election campaign had made the “job scam” a major issue and had urged the youths not to fall prey to such alleged job scams.

“I urge Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to read every word of ‘Roadmap for Goa Vision 2035’ prepared by the Congress Party and start implementing it. This roadmap is based on the ‘Goa Vision 2035’ document prepared by eminent experts. It will help in resolving all issues of unemployment and transforming Goa into a progressive State,” Yuri Alemao said.A

“The notification to bring all recruitments under Staff Selection Commission should be issued immediately,” He said.