BJP MP files FIR against Bengal minister over remarks on Prez

Kolkata: Pressure seems to be mounting on the Trinamool Congress over its leader and West Bengal minister, Akhil Giri’s derogatory comments concerning the looks of President Droupadi Murmu.

After the state BJP unit in West Bengal on Saturday filed an FIR at the local Nandigram Police station in East Midnapore district, actress- turned- politician and BJP Lok Sabha member from the Hooghly constituency in West Bengal, Locket Chatterjee filed a separate FIR against Giri at a local police station in New Delhi.

According to her, such derogatory comments against the President are not just an insult to women but for the entire tribal community of the country considering that Droupadi Murmu is the first Indian president from that community.

“This is the real culture of Trinamool. Their leaders are ahead in insulting women, especially if that woman hails from the tribal community. They make tall claims about the tribal development in the state. But such derogatory comments from their leader, who is also a minister, reflects the actual mindset of their leaders,” Chatterjee said.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly has also become active on the issue. Besides writing to the state governor, La Ganesan to intervene in dismissing Giri as the member of West Bengal legislative Assembly, he is also holding meetings with the party legislators in the state on how the matter can be raised on the floor of Assembly which is heading for its winter session from Monday.

The entire development seems to have put the Trinamool Congress leadership on the backfoot. It has already censured Giri for his comments by issuing a public statement. The point of counter-argument for Trinamool Congress is highlighting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the symbol of women empowerment in the country.

“Trinamool Congress does not condone the comments made by Akhil Giri about the Indian president. We condemn his comments on behalf of the party. Trinamool Congress under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee firmly believes in women empowerment and women respect. Mamata Banerjee herself is the symbol of women empowerment. That is why women hold important positions both in the state government and within our party,” said Trinamool Congress’s state general secretary and party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh.

Akhil Giri, the minister of state in-charge of the correctional services department, made the remark at a public meeting at Nandigram on Friday evening.