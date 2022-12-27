BJP targets Cong over corruption

New Delhi The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fresh political attack on the Congress over the issue of corruption.

BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said on Tuesday in a press conference held at the party headquarters in the national capital that the Congress usurped the land of farmers in Rajasthan and handed it over to Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra during the previous Congress government at the Centre.

The BJP said: This scam is of 1,000 bighas. Fake allotments of land took place during the Congress government. Congress has taken corruption to the sky.”

THe BJP Spokesperson added, “There is a ‘Kattar Papi Parivar’ in India. Their work is to grab the land of farmers & hand it over to their son-in-law Robert Vadra. During Congress govt in Rajasthan from 2008-13, 125 bighas of land was bought from farmers & allotted to 2 people — Hariram & Natharam.”

He asserted that during the investigation, it was found that both these persons do not exist and were fictitious.

The said land was later sold to Skyline Hospitality in which Vadra and his mother were business partners, the BJP added.