BJP trying to finish Opposition with money power: Rahul Gandhi

Akola: Targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said here on Thursday that all out attempts are being made to end the Opposition parties in the country with the lure of money power.

Addressing the media, he referred to a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA informing him how he was offered “Rs 50 crore” to join the rebel group but he refused, and the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in June.

“The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs were given Rs 50 crore and taken away by the rival camp. Corrupt people are going there and efforts are on to decimate the Opposition parties. But there’s no dearth of good and honest people in the country,” said the senior Congress leader.

Dwelling upon the major problems of the people that he encountered during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said these pertain to the farmers and the youth of the country, who feel “they have no future”, and he was raising these issues, demanding answers form the government.

“Farmers are in distress, they are not getting due price for their produce, they are not getting compensation for crop losses, no loan waivers or insurance claims. When the (former) UPA government was in power, we gave the farmers all help. The youth of the country are worried are there’s no guarantee of jobs even after getting the necessary qualifications and skills, spending money taken on education loans,” Gandhi said.

Reiterating that the voice of the Opposition parties is being suppressed, the Congress leader said that whenever they attempt to raise the concerns of the masses like demonetisation, economy, inflation, China, parliament, the mikes are switched off, there is pressure on the institutions and the judicial system from the ruling party.

“We are highlighting all these questions in the yatra and getting a tremendous response, lakhs of people are joining everywhere and we are being showered with love,” he added.