Pan India

BRS MP moves suspension notice in RS on Adani issue

While the House is discussing the motion of thanks on President's Address, the BRS move is likely to disrupt the House proceedings.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 8 February 2023 - 11:28
0 193 Less than a minute
BRS MP moves suspension notice in RS on Adani issue
BRS MP moves suspension notice in RS on Adani issue

New Delhi: Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K. Keshav Rao has moved notice for suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Adani issue under rule 267.

While the House is discussing the motion of thanks on President’s Address, the BRS move is likely to disrupt the House proceedings.

Congress MP Manish Tewari has also moved adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the Chinese transgressions issue. Tewari has been moving notices on the China-LAC issue but the chair has disallowed them.

In the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister is going to reply to the motion of thanks on the President’s Address where the debate was initiated by BJP MP C.P. Joshi on Tuesday.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 8 February 2023 - 11:28
0 193 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button