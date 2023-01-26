Pan India

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on Republic Day

The Pakistan Rangers extended greetings to the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Thursday afternoon and both the forces exchanged sweets.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 26 January 2023 - 15:46
0 193 1 minute read
BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on Republic Day
BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on Republic Day

New Delhi: India’s 74th Republic Day was celebrated with pomp all over the country, including the Attari border of Punjab and the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu.

The Pakistan Rangers extended greetings to the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Thursday afternoon and both the forces exchanged sweets.

On the occasion, BSF personnel unfurled the Tricolour on the border in the morning.

The BSF said that the gates at the Attari border were opened in the afternoon, after which personnel of the both the forces gathered there.

Related Articles

Apart from this, soldiers from both the countries exchanged sweets and greeted each other on the international border in Jammu.

BSF officials said that on the country’s 74th Republic Day, the Tricolour was unfurled and the national anthem was played on the borders of different states of India and Pakistan, after which the martyrs were saluted.

Significantly, the tradition of exchanging sweets at the border takes place on Eid, Holi and Diwali apart from Independence Day and Republic Day.

This is organised every year on different borders of India-Pakistan to give the message of brotherhood.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 26 January 2023 - 15:46
0 193 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button