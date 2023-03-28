Pan India

Building collapses in Delhi’s Badarpur after fire breaks out

New Delhi: A two-storey building in Delhi's Badarpur collapsed after a fire broke out there, a fire department official said on Tuesday.

Posted by: محمد یوسفLast Updated: 28 March 2023 - 10:12
0 178 Less than a minute
Building collapses in Delhi's Badarpur after fire breaks out
Building collapses in Delhi's Badarpur after fire breaks out

New Delhi: A two-storey building in Delhi’s Badarpur collapsed after a fire broke out there, a fire department official said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night. According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding a blaze was received in the Badarpur area around 10:50 p.m.

“A total of 19 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire is under control and cooling operation is going on. So far no injuries/casualty reported, however, the building had collapsed,” said Garg.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: محمد یوسفLast Updated: 28 March 2023 - 10:12
0 178 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button